Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AFLYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Air France-KLM from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Air France-KLM from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $6.75.

AFLYY stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $7.12.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 678.23% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -17.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

