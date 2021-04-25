Barclays Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €620.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASML. Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €445.00 ($523.53) price objective on ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €540.91 ($636.36).

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.