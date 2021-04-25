Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.71.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baozun by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,560 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Baozun by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,719,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth about $18,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 2,835,993.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 425,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 425,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,394 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

