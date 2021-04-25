Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research downgraded shares of Baozun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Baozun from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.71.
NASDAQ BZUN opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. Baozun has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Baozun by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,560 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Baozun by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,719,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baozun during the 4th quarter worth about $18,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 2,835,993.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 425,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 425,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,394 shares during the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
