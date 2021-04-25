Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Trading Up 5.6%

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)’s share price was up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.56 and last traded at $41.49. Approximately 20,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 930,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bank OZK by 700.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Bank OZK by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

