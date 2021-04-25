Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Declares $0.07 Semi-annual Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0697 per share by the bank on Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has decreased its dividend by 47.7% over the last three years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.86.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.