Ball (NYSE:BLL) PT Raised to $96.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.69.

Shares of BLL opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball has a 12-month low of $59.79 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.23.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Ball by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ball by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Ball by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ball by 1,281.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ball by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

