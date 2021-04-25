Badger DAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.91 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $217.23 million and $15.91 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for $25.25 or 0.00051059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00064250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00060773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00093906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.45 or 0.00684393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,834.75 or 0.07754355 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,603,194 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

