Baader Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NSRGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.69. Nestlé has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $124.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nestlé stock. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.