Baader Bank Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €145.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA stock opened at €131.40 ($154.59) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €121.46 and a 200-day moving average price of €103.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.29 million and a PE ratio of 18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €81.00 ($95.29) and a 12-month high of €133.40 ($156.94).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

