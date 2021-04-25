AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.67 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti cut AZZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ opened at $52.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.33.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $102,825.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at $454,848.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $126,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,251.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $456,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.