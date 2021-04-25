Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 179,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $151,841.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,942.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $54.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

