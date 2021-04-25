AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target Raised to $100.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target upped by Truist from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.30.

NYSE AN opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $31.88 and a 12 month high of $102.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average of $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 22,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $1,997,940.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,487,794.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,523. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

