AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after buying an additional 3,663,529 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after buying an additional 2,427,547 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

T traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. 40,369,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,605,809. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $223.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

