Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Astronics by 2,611.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 933,448 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the 4th quarter worth $2,453,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 89,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $531.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.32. Astronics has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.91 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. Analysts anticipate that Astronics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

