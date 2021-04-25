ASML’s (ASML) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASML. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASML has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML opened at $670.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $275.96 and a fifty-two week high of $671.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.89.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.