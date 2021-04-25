Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on APAM. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.