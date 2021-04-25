Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Compass Point lowered shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.31.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $501.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.