Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12. Aramark has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $129,593,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Aramark by 75.2% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,506,000 after purchasing an additional 462,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aramark by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,965,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,640,000 after purchasing an additional 396,167 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Aramark by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

