Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.47. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 300,611 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,502,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 182,836 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 560.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 448,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 76,430 shares in the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

