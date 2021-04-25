Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock opened at $134.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

