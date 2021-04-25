Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $83.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $83.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.80.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 567,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,522 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 79,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

