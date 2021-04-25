Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.80.

Shares of AAPL opened at $134.32 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $69.25 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 8.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 567,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $69,380,000 after buying an additional 45,522 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 79,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,672,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

