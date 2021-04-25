Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.16. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

