Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is RBA Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.4% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $134.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.30 and its 200 day moving average is $125.16. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

