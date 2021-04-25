Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at $234,669.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Miller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,310.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 410,000 shares of company stock worth $2,343,000 over the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 23.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,265,000 after acquiring an additional 119,246 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 472.0% during the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,066,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,185 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 6.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,580,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,408. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $995.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

