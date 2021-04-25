Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 555 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Crown by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Crown by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,861 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,877,000 after acquiring an additional 353,363 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.81. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $111.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

