Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,193,453,000 after buying an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after buying an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 169,637 shares of company stock valued at $38,734,699. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $233.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $218.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $151.30 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

