Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,447 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $54.39 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

