Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 20.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 204,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,899 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 1.8% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $19,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.08.

NYSE:WEC opened at $96.79 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

