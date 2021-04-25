Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after purchasing an additional 309,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.77 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.74.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

