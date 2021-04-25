Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 8,853 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 66.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,097 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up 0.5% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing stock opened at $238.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.35.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

