Andrew Cecere Sells 184,187 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

