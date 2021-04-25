Analysts Set Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) PT at $8.67

Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 5,714,285 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang bought 142,857 shares of Marker Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,142,855 shares of company stock worth $14,249,996. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRKR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,615,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,638. The firm has a market cap of $180.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Marker Therapeutics Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

