Analysts Set American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Price Target at $89.75

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMWD. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

American Woodmark stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.19. 58,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.28.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

