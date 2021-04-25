Analysts Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Price Target at $50.30

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.30.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.36. The stock has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

