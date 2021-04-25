Analysts Set Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target at $44.67

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adient from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adient by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Adient by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADNT traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,539. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

