Analysts Expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.62 Million

Analysts predict that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report sales of $45.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.50 million. The Marcus reported sales of $159.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year sales of $453.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.13 million to $467.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $722.07 million, with estimates ranging from $721.90 million to $722.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Marcus.

Get The Marcus alerts:

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%.

MCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of The Marcus in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other news, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,879.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,276,477.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,155 shares of company stock worth $4,601,428 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 70,356 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Marcus by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 209,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,369. The Marcus has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08. The company has a market cap of $644.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.93.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.