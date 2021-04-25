Analysts Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.08. ResMed posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $209.30. 280,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,997. ResMed has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.56 and a 200 day moving average of $201.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of ResMed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after buying an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of ResMed by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of ResMed by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ResMed by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

