Analysts Expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Post $0.42 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.55. Penn Virginia reported earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Penn Virginia.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.87 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of PVAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 299,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $20.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn Virginia (PVAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.