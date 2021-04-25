Analysts Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $256.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report $256.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.55 million and the lowest is $253.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $257.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms acquired 9,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $129,875.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $282,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,089.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,191 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 298,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 119,929 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MWA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.56. 721,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

