Analysts Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to Post $2.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will announce earnings per share of $2.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.17. MSCI posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.28 to $10.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.71.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $486.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $432.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.62. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $488.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

