Analysts Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,215,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 429,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

INFI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 752,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,644. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $273.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

