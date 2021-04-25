Analysts Expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.14 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report $103.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.68 million and the lowest is $102.00 million. Harmonic posted sales of $78.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $454.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $447.90 million to $471.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $496.73 million, with estimates ranging from $469.20 million to $508.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.28 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.53.

NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $9.20.

In other news, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at $506,647.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $96,919.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,265 shares of company stock worth $2,688,322. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after buying an additional 150,922 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 406,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 349,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

