Analysts Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $885.39 Million

Equities analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to report sales of $885.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $886.66 million and the lowest is $884.76 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $792.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDDY. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.76.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,927,845.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,945,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,728 shares of company stock worth $8,196,226. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,663,000 after acquiring an additional 711,462 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,544,000 after acquiring an additional 47,854 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $64.56 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of -27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.