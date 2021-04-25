Analysts Expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Franklin Electric reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.19 million.

FELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.39. The company had a trading volume of 173,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,297. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.82%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

