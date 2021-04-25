Analysts Expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to Post $0.39 EPS

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Franklin Electric reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $321.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.19 million.

FELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.39. The company had a trading volume of 173,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,297. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.82%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.