Analysts Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to Post $0.95 EPS

Analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

