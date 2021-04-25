Analysts Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) to Post $0.71 EPS

Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Silgan reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion.

SLGN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,080. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. Silgan has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $36,498,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,398 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,064,000 after buying an additional 257,688 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,708,000 after buying an additional 216,214 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 143.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 138,539 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

