Analysts Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $763.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will post sales of $763.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $772.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $752.40 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $730.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $30.21 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a PE ratio of 16.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 375.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after acquiring an additional 497,470 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth about $14,932,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,243,000 after buying an additional 459,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,217,000. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.