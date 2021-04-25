Analysts Anticipate RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will report $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. RenaissanceRe reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $10.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $11.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $17.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,280,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,381,000 after buying an additional 88,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR opened at $172.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $137.90 and a fifty-two week high of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

