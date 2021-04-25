Analysts Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $140,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,217.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,559.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,929. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 7.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $64.69. 445,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,592. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira BioSciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.